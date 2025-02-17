Man who raped and murdered Irish backpacker found dead in Goa is jailed for life

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for life over the rape and murder of a 28-year-old Irish tourist in Goa, India.

Danielle McLaughlin’s body was found with severe injuries in a forested area near Palolem beach in Canacona village in March 2017.

The trial court had on Friday found Vikat Bhagat guilty of raping and murdering the 28-year-old backpacker.

The verdict came after nearly eight years of legal proceedings, with the victim’s family’s lawyer saying that the sentence brought justice. “It was a difficult task for the prosecution to put together all the circumstantial evidence to convince the court beyond reasonable doubt about this conviction,” Vikram Verma said.

McLaughlin’s mother Andrea Brannigan had travelled to Goa for the verdict. She told reporters she was “glad and relieved” that the sentencing was over.

India tightened laws on rape and set up fast-track special courts after the brutal 2012 gang-rape of a young woman on a Delhi bus, a case that shocked the country.

