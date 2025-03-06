Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drunken couple decapitate their dog with chainsaw ‘to avenge their cat’

Couple ‘brutally’ executed their Argentinian mastiff after drinking heavily, court in Auxerre, France heard

Steffie Banatvala
Thursday 06 March 2025 12:15 GMT
The couple killed their Argentinian mastiff while drunk, a court heard (stock image)
The couple killed their Argentinian mastiff while drunk, a court heard (stock image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A couple has been jailed after drunkenly beheading their dog with a chainsaw to ‘avenge their cat’, French media reports.

Police found the dog stabbed to death when they were called out to reports of domestic violence at the couple’s home in Levis in northern France last May.

The woman told the court in Auxerre she stabbed the Argentinian mastiff after finding her partner’s cat dead, who she says the dog had killed, Le Parisien reports.

The pair, who have not been named, said they had wanted to euthanize the “dangerous” dog, with the man explaining ‘decapitation was the only way he could think of’ to do it.

The man told the court they had been drinking heavily - a litre of vodka and two beers each - before the horrific 20-minute assault unfolded.

The man was being treated for drug and alcohol use and admitted to having “finished off the dog to avenge (his) cat”.

Several other cats and dogs lived in the home as the couple were planning to start a breeding business, the news outlet added.

The prosecution denounced the “barbaric act” as “unheard of brutality” and a “first for France” while the defendants' lawyer pleaded that they were under the influence of alcohol and one had a “personality disorder”.

The man, 38, was handed 18 months in prison and the woman, 31, was sentenced to two years.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in