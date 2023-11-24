Dublin knifeman ‘stopped by Deliveroo driver’ as children stabbed in street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Deliveroo driver has claimed he stopped a knifeman who was stabbing children in the street outside a school in Dublin on Thursday.

Caio Benicio, 43, said he jumped off his moped and smashed the attacker to the ground using his helmet, helping to end the bloodbath that left five people injured in Parnell Square East, near the Irish-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire.

The Brazil-born delivery driver said he was among the members of the public who were hailed as heroes after stepping in to save the victims who were injured shortly after 1.30pm in an attack that led to violent riots breaking out across the Irish capital.

Three police officers stand near the crime scene of the knife attack on Thursday in Dublin, Ireland (Getty Images)

Two young girls are receiving treatment for serious injuries, while a five-year-old boy has been discharged. An adult woman and an adult man both remain in hospital after suffering serious wounds.

People were urged to work from home on Friday, as police said “significant levels” of public disorder and criminal damage have been carried out with trams, buses, cars and other public properties set on fire during the clashes.

Labelling them “disgraceful scenes”, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in the capital.

Workers clean up the debris of a burnt train on Friday in the wake of the riots in Dublin, Ireland (Getty Images)

Police believe the attack was a “standalone” incident and is not terror-related. The scene remains cordoned off, while a man in his 50s has been arrested and named as a “person of interest” in the investigation.

A police source told the Irish Daily Mail: “We have to say fair play to those people who stepped in. They gave that man a good hiding to make sure he wasn't going to get up and hurt more people, but I can tell you now that they saved lives.”

Father-of-two Mr Benicio told his friends of his role in the incident in a voice message he sent to friends on Thursday night, according to Brazilian newspaper O Tempo. He said: “I saw the guy pulling the teacher, picking up the child. I stopped to see what was happening, I thought it was a normal fight.”

Riot police stand next to a burning police vehicle during a demonstration following a suspected stabbing that left children injured in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday (REUTERS)

However, when the attacker pulled a knife, he said: “Man, I threw the bike on the ground and went after the guy ... I didn't even think about it. I took off my helmet and hit the helmet on his head, which knocked the guy down.”

Speaking to The Journal, he added: “I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds. He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where [the] knife went, and other people stepped in.”

He said he has been thinking of the five-year-old girl, whom he saw brutally attacked. “I am praying, it's all I am thinking of. I saw her in the ambulance, she looked so vulnerable. I had to go with gardai then. I am waiting for news about her. I am hoping.”