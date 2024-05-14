Two officers killed and inmate ‘on the run’ after ambush on prison van in France

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least two French prison officers have been killed after a van carrying a prisoner was ambushed.

Three more were seriously injured in the attack which occurred at the Inarville toll on the A154 motorway in Val-de-Reuil in the Eure department, Normandy, shortly after 11am, according to reports in French media.

Le Parisien reported an inmate who was being transported in the van has fled alongside the attackers.

In “circumstances unknown at this stage”, the prison administration van was attacked by four armed men in two vehicles.

Footage from the scene shows a hooded attacker in all black firing an assault rifle at the prisoner convoy.

One of the attackers was injured in retaliatory fire, a prison officer union boss said.

France’s justice minister Eric Dupond-Morett posted on X: “A prison convoy was attacked in Eure. Two of our prison officers have died, three are seriously injured.

“All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and their colleagues.”

A police source told AFP, the attack was carried out by a group of several criminals who used two vehicles.

One of these vehicles was found shortly after the events, “burned”, in a location not revealed by this source.

The spokesperson for the CFTC Police union, Axel Ronde posted on X: “A real commando set an ambush against the convoy of prison administration staff in #Incarville.

“One of the perpetrators was injured by return fire. Fraternal support for all prison administration staff in the face of this killing!”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.