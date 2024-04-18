Two children stabbed near school in France as suspect arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two children have been stabbed near a school in France with a suspect subsequently arrested over the attack.

The two French children were knifed on Thursday close to a school in the town of Souffelweyersheim in eastern France near Strasbourg, the local authority said.

It added that they were taken to a hospital emergency ward but did not elaborate further.

A suspect has now been arrested.

More follows on this breaking news story...