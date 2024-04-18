Two children stabbed near school in France as suspect arrested
French children rushed to hospital after being knifed in town near Strasbourg, says local authority
Two children have been stabbed near a school in France with a suspect subsequently arrested over the attack.
The two French children were knifed on Thursday close to a school in the town of Souffelweyersheim in eastern France near Strasbourg, the local authority said.
It added that they were taken to a hospital emergency ward but did not elaborate further.
A suspect has now been arrested.
More follows on this breaking news story...