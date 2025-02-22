For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One person has been killed and several police officers injured in a knife attack in France that Emmanuel Macron has described as “Islamist terrorism”.

A man shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") launched the attack at a packed market in the eastern city of Mulhouse on Saturday afternoon, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said.

The suspect has now been arrested, the PNAT prosecutor's office said in the statement, as it confirmed it was investigating the incident.

"It is without any doubt an act of Islamist terrorism," the French President told reporters on the sidelines of the annual French farm show, shortly after the attack.

He also expressed “the solidarity of the nation” with those attacked and their loved ones, adding that the interior minister was on his way to Mulhouse.

Macron said specialist prosecutors were investigating the attack, which took place in a covered market at around 4pm, close to a demonstration against the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

More follows...