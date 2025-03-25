For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

French actor Gerard Depardieu has told a trial he admits grabbing a woman by her hips, but denies sexual assault.

The 76 year-old is facing charges he groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director during production of the film "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") in 2021.

Prosecutors allege the incidents included obscene remarks and inappropriate touching, including an incident in which Depardieu allegedly used his legs to trap one of the women before groping her in front of other crew members. Both women have filed formal complaints.

open image in gallery Gerard Depardieu is one of France’s most celebrated actors ( AFP via Getty Images )

"I grabbed her hips," Depardieu told his trial on Tuesday, admitting for the first time to physical contact with the set decorator. He admitted he had not told police about the contact when being interrogated. "I grabbed her hip so as not to slip because I was so upset by her, by the heat, it was a Friday towards the end of shooting, I was very tired.”

"I don't see why I would grope a woman," he told the court, adding that he was so overweight at the time that some of what he is accused of - such as trapping one of the women between his legs - would have been impossible.

He said his gesture hadn't been ill-intentioned and claimed that the alleged victim had not appeared offended, saying: "She didn't answer as if I was assaulting her."

open image in gallery Depardieu taking the stand at his trial in France ( AFP via Getty Images )

"I've always been told I have a Russian nature, I don't know if it's because of the drinking or the vulgarity," he said. But he insisted he wasn’t a predator. "I'm not touching the butts of women," he added.

Depardieu, sitting on a chair as he spoke in court, said he had been upset at one of his accusers over her work. He said she was doing badly and he accused her of having been shocked by that.

If found guilty, Depardieu could face a sentence of up to five years in jail and a 75,000-euro ($81,000) fine.

The trial, expected to last at least three days, was initially due to be held in October but was postponed due to Depardieu's ill health.