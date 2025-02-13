Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two people fight for life and 10 more injured after man with Kalashnikov throws grenade into Grenoble bar

‘Criminal act of unprecedented violence’ launched at time when many UK holidaymakers are in French Alpine city

Tara Cobham
Thursday 13 February 2025 08:17 GMT
Emergency services work near the scene of the explosion at a bar where a grenade was thrown in Grenoble
Two people fighting for their lives are among the at least 12 who were injured after a grenade was thrown into a packed bar by a man brandishing a Kalashnikov rifle in Grenoble.

In a “criminal act of unprecedented violence”, all the windows of Aksehir were blown out following the explosion on Wednesday evening, with emergency services swarming the area into the early hours at a time when many UK holidaymakers are in the French Alpine city.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, one with chest injuries, after the incident at around 8pm in the Claude Kogan square in the Olympic Village district, while at least a dozen were wounded in total.

Police investigators work near the scene on Wednesday
Francois Touret de Coucy, the deputy prosecutor of Grenoble, said at the scene: “Someone came in and threw a grenade, apparently without saying a word, and ran away."

He said the bar is in a socially deprived area frequented by numerous drug gangs, and a man was seen brandishing a Kalashnikov rifle that was not fired.

No motive had yet been ruled out, he said, although terrorism was not being prioritised by investigators. French newspaper Le Monde reported Mr Touret de Coucy said the incident "may be linked to a settling of scores”.

Twelve people were wounded in the attack in France's southeastern city of Grenoble on Wednesday, officials said
The bar – which is named after a town in the Konya Province of Turkey – was surrounded by police and firefighters by the early hours of Thursday morning, when no arrests had yet been made.

The area had been cordoned off and nearby streets were being sealed off, with locals advised to stay indoors.

All the injured were taken to the Grenoble Alpes University Hospital. None of them have been named by authorities.

Interim prosecutor of Grenoble Francois Touret de Coussy (right), mayor of Grenoble Eric Piolle (left) and Prefect of Isere Catherine Seguin (centre) address the media near the scene
Eric Piolle, the mayor of Grenoble, condemned “with the greatest firmness a criminal act of unprecedented violence” and thanked emergency services.

It came at a time when thousands of British tourists are in the Grenoble area, on skiing and snowboarding holidays.

Grenoble's Olympic Village was built for the 1968 Winter Games.

The bar – which is named after a town in the Konya Province of Turkey – was surrounded by police and firefighters by the early hours of Thursday morning
Kalashnikovs are often used by gangs in France, especially in drugs-related crime.

In November, interior minister Bruno Retailleau said they were being used in numerous towns and cities around France, describing the country as “at a tipping point”.

The drugs trade in France has long centred on major cities such as Marseille, where at least 17 drug-related killings were reported last year.

But the problem is increasingly moving out to other places, including to areas normally associated with tourism.

Kalashnikovs were also used during a horrifying series of bomb, gun and knife attacks carried out by Islamic State and al-Qaeda operatives from 2015.

