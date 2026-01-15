For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A TikTok influencer who evaded court for a year, prompting police to charter a private jet to bring him back to the UK from Spain, will not be liable for the full £15,000 cost, a judge has ruled.

Harrison Sullivan, 24, known online as HSTikkyTokky, received a suspended custodial sentence last November after crashing his McLaren in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March 2024. He subsequently failed to appear in court for 12 months, during which time he travelled to Dubai, Thailand, and Spain, continuing to produce social media content, the court previously heard.

Sullivan was eventually detained in Spain last August for unrelated matters. Surrey Police then spent approximately £15,000 on a chartered flight to return him to the UK, Staines Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday. The judge’s decision means Sullivan will not be required to reimburse the police for the entire expense of his repatriation.

The total costs to both Surrey Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to bring Sullivan back to the UK after the crash reached £28,350.27, the hearing was told.

But district judge Julie Cooper said she was not prepared to order for Sullivan to repay the totality of the flight costs because the use of a private jet was “not necessary or proportionate”.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by Surrey Police of the scene of the crash involving TikTok influencer Harrison Sullivan ( Surrey Police )

The judge was told the decision was made following a risk assessment conducted by the National Extradition Unit (NEU), the details of which were not disclosed in court.

Prosecution Kane Alexander, however, told the judge there were concerns that Sullivan – a fitness influencer – could be recognised by members of the public on a commercial plane.

“It seems that Mr Sullivan travels around on planes with impunity without too much risk to himself, so I don’t really understand,” judge Cooper said.

“In my view, it is not just or reasonable for him to pay a chartered flight when I have been given no satisfactory explanation for why that should be.”

She added: “I can understand that there would be some issues with social media.

“But the problem could have been resolved or reduced had first-class flight been obtained to place the defendant in that area, so he was not in view of members of the public whilst in handcuffs.”

Defence solicitor Shalin Sood told the judge Sullivan was “surprised by the private jet” and was “completely calm and compliant” while in police custody.

“We understand that Mr Sullivan did evade custody, we understand that more than usual costs had to be incurred, but a private jet did not have to be chartered,” she said.

Referring to the costs incurred throughout the investigation, which the court heard required partnership with foreign agencies including Interpol, Ms Sood added: “It’s not rocket science trying to locate where Mr Sullivan is, judge – he livestreams everyday.”

The judge ordered Sullivan to pay £9,270 in prosecution costs, and £8,050.27 in police costs – bringing the total bill to £17,320.27.

Ms Sood told the judge Sullivan’s income could be approximated to £2,000-a-week, but that it was “inconsistent”.

“There is no way he will be able to make this payment in one go, or even in a year’s time,” she said.

Judge Cooper, however, seemed to reject this claim, asking: “What about his properties in the United Arab Emirates?”

She then added: “I’m going to give him six months to pay this and if there is a problem with that, he is going to have to come back and explain why.”

open image in gallery Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, has been arrested and charged with alleged dangerous driving offences ( Surrey Police/PA Wire )

Sullivan was handed a one-year suspended custodial sentence at Staines Magistrates’ Court in November last year after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The social media star has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

He will have an electronic tag for three months and is expected to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

The court previously heard Sullivan was seen by witnesses “in a supercar going extremely fast” with one saying he was travelling at “at least 100mph or more” before the crash in Surrey in March 2024.

Data from the crashed McLaren indicated Sullivan was travelling at 71mph in a 40mph zone at the moment of the crash, the court heard.

“It was going 30mph over the speed limit on a single carriageway in broad daylight with other road users,” the prosecutor Mr Alexander then said.

The fitness influencer is reportedly set to appear in a Louis Theroux documentary for Netflix exploring the impact of online misogyny on young boys.

In one viral clip, Theroux is seen reciting a previous remark Sullivan had made: “Call me racist, call me a misogynist, call me homophobic, call me a scammer – I’m all those things.”

Sullivan responded: “That’s my way of saying I don’t care. Say what you want about me, I am that, cool. I don’t care. And what?”