Irish police investigate human remains found near Dublin school

Irish police are investigating after a suspected severed hand was reportedly found near a school.

Gardai were alerted to the discovery of “partial human remains” at the premises in Darndale, Dublin, on Friday afternoon.

The body part was reportedly believed to belong to a child who was injured in an accident that happened nearby the previous night.

A 12-year-old boy lost part of his hand in a gas canister explosion on Thursday night, reported the Irish Mirror – in the same area where the probe is being conducted.

The newspaper cited sources saying officers now believe the hand discovered at Our Lady Immaculate School belongs to the boy.

open image in gallery Gardai were alerted to the discovery of ‘partial human remains’ at the premises in Darndale, Dublin 17, on Friday afternoon ( Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire )

The scene was held for an examination and the state pathologist was notified.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “Gardai were alerted to the discovery of partial human remains at a premises in Darndale, Dublin 17 on Friday, 21 February 2025. A scene was preserved and technical examinations have been conducted. The State Pathologist has been notified in line with standard practice.

“The remains have been removed for examination and DNA analysis, which will assist Gardaí in confirming the identity and determine the course of the investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Irish Mirror reported the wounded 12-year-old boy was being treated in hospital following an incident at a bonfire in Darndale.

Irish schools are currently on mid-term break.