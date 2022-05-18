Lesbian couple attacked at bus station in Dublin

A lesbian couple have expressed their anger at being targeted in an alleged homophobic attack at a bus stop in Dublin.

Robyn Deane said that she and her girlfriend Kate ended up in hospital following the alleged assault on Tuesday, Dublin Live reported.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Me and Kate just got gay bashed. This is what being lesbians in Ireland is.”

“In hospital right now,” she added. “Will reply to everyone at a later point Kate is okay.”

Kate also posted on Instagram following the incident, saying: “Me and Robyn just got gay bashed waiting for the bus. Like fully punched in the face. Dublin is absolutely f******.”

Friend Donal Talbot set up a Gofundme page to help the women with their medical bills and recovery. He said any extra funds would be donated to LGBT+ causes in Ireland and the fundraiser stopped taking donations after members of the public raised €13,071 (£11,000) for the couple.

Writing on the Gofundme page, Mr Talbot said: “Yesterday afternoon, Robyn and Kate where [sic] assaulted in Dublin, in an act of homophobia.

“The incident has caused great emotional and physical harm, and I am creating this GoFundMe to support and show our love to Robyn and Kate as they heal from this traumatic incident.”

Mr Talbot added: “The funds collected will be used to cover any medical bills that may occur, therapy sessions and to help with upcoming rent and expenses due to being unable to work for the foreseeable future.

“As we are still unsure of the exact amount needed to cover the costs for Robyn and Kate, and any excess donations will be given to LGBTQ+ charities based in Ireland.”

In an update after donations closed, Mr Talbot said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, we are so grateful for the support you have all given.

“I could never have expected such an incredible outcome in such a short space of time. We have decided to stop donations for this fundraiser, but if anyone feels effected by what happened and would like to continue donating, please donate to smalltranslibrary.org, an incredible Irish/Scottish organisation that supports the trans community.”

A spokesperson for police in Ireland said: “Gardaí at Santry are investigating following a serious assault incident in Drumcondra, Dublin 9 on Monday May 16, 2022.

“Shortly after 6.00pm, Gardaí were alerted following reports of an assault incident on Drumcondra Road Upper.”

The spokesperson added: “It’s understood two females aged in their 20s were assaulted in the course of an altercation with two males, as they stood waiting at a bus stop. Both males fled from the scene on foot.

“The two women required medical treatment for facial injuries.

“Enquires into the incident are ongoing. No arrests have been made to date.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station 01 6664000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”