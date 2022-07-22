A former Irish soldier has been jailed for being a member of Isis.

Lisa Smith, 40, was sentenced to 15 months behind bars at a court in Dublin on Friday after she was convicted earlier this year of joining the Islamist terror group.

The former Defence Forces member was cleared in May of a separate charge of financing terrorism after a nine-week trial at Dublin’s non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Smith, a convert to Islam, went to Syria in 2015 after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country.

