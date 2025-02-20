Luis Rubiales found guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent at World Cup

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The former president of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, has been found guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent.

Rubiales was accused of sexual assault after he kissed forward Hermoso while celebrating Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup final 2023. On Thursday a court returned its verdict, but cleared him of coercion. He has been ordered to pay a fine worth more than 10,000 euros.

The trial began on Monday 3 February in Madrid’s High Court as Rubiales was charged with sexual assault. Three co-defendants, former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of Spain’s men’s team Albert Luque, and the federation's former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera, were also charged with coercion.

open image in gallery Jenni Hermoso is Spain’s all-time top scorer ( REUTERS )

Ms Hermoso argued that she “never” consented to Rubiales’ advances. “I didn’t hear or understand anything. The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth.”

She said the moment had “tainted one of the happiest days of my life.”

Forced to resign and banned by FIFA, Rubiales has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the kiss was consensual and he has been a victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

Rubiales said he was "absolutely sure" Ms Hermoso gave him consent.

"I asked her: 'Can I give you a little kiss?' She said: 'all right.' That’s what happened," Rubiales told the court.

open image in gallery Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court on the outskirts of Madrid ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The judge claimed there was evidence that Rubiales unsuccessfully pressured Ms Hermoso to appear in a video he produced and published while public outrage over his actions mounted. They said there was also reason to believe Vilda likewise pressured Ms Hermoso’s brother, and Luque and Rivera were involved in the alleged attempt at coercion.

Captured on the world stage, as millions watched the match against England on television, the kiss sparked widespread outrage globally. Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in the moment, while standing near Spain’s Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia.

It became a part of Spain’s own MeToo movement, called #SeAcabó or “It’s Over”, which saw a number of protests take place across the country, including in Rubiales’ hometown of Motril as a counter protest after his mother Ángeles Béjar announced a hunger strike against the "inhumane and bloodthirsty hunt" against her son.

More follows on this breaking news story....