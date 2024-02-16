For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been pictured for the first time at a sexual assault trial as he faces allegations of rape among multiple charges.

Christian Brueckner is standing trial on Friday at the Braunschweig state court in northern Germany over sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017, which are unrelated to the British girl’s disappearance.

The convicted rapist - who has been named in the media but is known as Christian B in Germany because of the country’s strict privacy laws - is accused of three counts of rape and two of sexual abuse of children.

The start of the trial was delayed because of long queues to get into the courthouse, German news agency DPA reported.

Brueckner is facing multiple charges but the case is unrelated to Madeleine’s disappearance ((c) dpa Pool)

The 47-year-old German has not been charged in the McCann case. This is the first time he has been pictured in public since he was connected to the missing child in 2020.

Brueckner spent many years in Portugal, including in the resort of Praia da Luz around the time Madeleine, who was aged four at the time, vanished from her bedroom while on a family holiday there in 2007. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005.

Prosecutors filed charges in the case going to trial on Friday in October 2022. Defence lawyer Friedrich Fülscher has said the defence will seek the suspect's acquittal on all counts.

Brueckner has called the trial ridiculous, mockingly telling MailOnline: “I hope [they] will find some answers to [their] questions soon.”

Madeleine vanished from her bedroom while on a family holiday in the resort of Praia da Luz in 2007 (PA)

Prosecutors have said that, at an unspecified time between 2000 and 2006, the suspect allegedly tied up and raped an elderly woman in her vacation apartment in Portugal. He is accused of beating the victim several times with a whip and recording the incident on video.

During the same time period, it is claimed he tied a German-speaking girl aged at least 14 to a wooden post in the living room of his residence in Praia da Luz, allegedly beating her with a whip and forcing her to perform oral sex.

In June 2004, the defendant stands accused of gaining access at night to the apartment of an Irish woman then aged 20 in Praia da Rocha before raping her, tying her to a table and whipping her.

In separate cases in 2007 and 2017, it is claimed he exposed himself to girls aged 10 and 11.

Gerry and Kate McCann, parents of four-year old Madeleine McCann (AP2007)

The case is being heard in Braunschweig after a higher court ruled that judges in the city have jurisdiction, overturning an earlier decision that they did not. That ruling centered on questions over where the suspect's last residence was in Germany before he went abroad and then to prison.

The court has set 29 trial sessions through to late June.

MailOnline reported Bruecker was transferred to Schnedebruch prison, near Hannover, for the duration of the trial after he complained of ill-treatment by guards at his previous prison Oldenburg, in northern Germany, where he was in a secure isolated unit.

He told the newspaper: “My situation didn't change at all. I just moved prison. I'm still totally isolated. Since [sic] more than two years now. I'm still not allowed to talk with anybody else than to my lawyers and to my punishers [guards].”

More follows on this breaking news story...