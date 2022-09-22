Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall
The shooting happened at a bar in Tarimoro, in the state of Guanajuato
Gov Abbott designates Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations
Ten people were killed by cartel leaders in a Mexican pool hall.
The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported.
The assailants ambushed the El Jarras pool hall, an establishment downtown. Nine people died on the scene and one victim died after being transported to a hospital.
Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by the attackers, shots can be heard as an injured man is shown lying on the floor.
The cartel left orange and green cards scattered on the scene claiming the attack.
More follows ...
