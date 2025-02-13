For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Counter-terrorism police are investigating a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker suspected of deliberately plowing a car into a crowd in Munich, injuring 28 people.

At least two people are fighting for their lives after a Mini Cooper rammed the protest organised by trade union Verdi, with children among the dozens of injured.

The attack took place a mile away from the venue of the Munich Security Conference which begins on Friday, with US vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky due to arrive in the city on Thursday.

open image in gallery Police investigate the car at the centre of the incident ( REUTERS )

Police fired gunshots at the car after it weaved between the police vehicles tailing the demonstration and drove into the crowd. Shellshocked witnesses told of hearing an “engine roar” and “wheels spinning”, with images showing dozens of police surrounding a smashed-up Mini Cooper as debris was strewn across the floor in the wake of the crash.

At a press briefing on Thursday lunchtime, Bavarian governor Markus Söder said the incident was “suspected to be an attack”. Investigations are being carried out by the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism, state minister Georg Eisenreich added.

Although eyewitnesses told Bild that two men were seen in the Mini, police said they “cannot confirm” whether more than one person was involved.

Udo Kunte told Merkur, a local newspaper: “Suddenly there was an engine roar behind us, wheels spinning and then there was just a clattering.”

Another demonstrator told Bayerischer Rundfunk: "I was in the demonstration and saw that a man was lying under the car. Then I tried to open the door, but it was locked."

Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter told Bild: "The police chief has just informed me that a vehicle drove into a group of people and unfortunately many people were injured, including children. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with the injured."

The alleged attacker was already known to police for drug-related offences and shoplifting, Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters.

Verdi, Germany’s second largest trade union with around 1.9 million members, had called a strike for childcare workers to call for better wages and working conditions.

Frank Werneke, the union’s chairman, told The Independent in a statement that they are “deeply dismayed and shocked” by the incident. “This is a difficult moment for all colleagues. We unions stand for solidarity, especially in such a dark hour.”

open image in gallery Debris was seen strewn across the floor after the incident ( AP )

The strike had been called after employers failed to submit a final offer in January negotiations. The union promised to “noticeably increase the pressure until the second round of negotiations on February 17th and 18th”.

Journalist Sandra Demmelhuber wrote in a post on X: “A person was lying on the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People were sitting on the ground, crying and shaking. Details still unclear.”

open image in gallery A police officer uses a dog to search the car driven by the arrested driver ( AFP via Getty Images )

Traffic disruptions are expected around the scene and police have asked people to avoid the area so emergency services can carry out their work.

Authorities have set up a collection point for witness statements and a care centre for those psychologically impacted by the suspected attack at Löwenbräukeller on Stiglmaierplatz.

A large-scale police operation was underway near the southern city's central train station due to the Munich Security Conference.