One dead and two injured after stabbing attack at German company

One person has died and two were injured after a man stabbed several people at a business in southern Germany, according to police.

Police were alerted to the attack at the premises of a local electricity supplier in the small town of Mellrichstadt, east of Frankfurt, at around 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

A 59-year-old woman was killed, while two men aged 55 and 62 were seriously injured.

German news outlet Bild reported the woman suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper body and neck.

Police arrested a 21-year-old German man, who is believed to be an employee of the company, named as Uberlandwerk Rhon GmbH.

It was not immediately clear what led to the attack, but police said there was no further danger to the public.

The Bavarian Red Cross was on site, and told Bild they were caring for 50 people who had witnessed the incident or who were otherwise affected by it.

The company supplies energy to the Rhon region and employs 220 people.

The company’s website was leading to a black screen following the attack.

With additional reporting from AP