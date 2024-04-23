Manhunt for Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger after ‘he stomped on woman’s head’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger is on the run after being accused of attacking a woman at a nightclub.

The 30-year-old actor was being escorted to hospital by police for a mental health assessment ahead of a high-profile trial at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The court had released CCTV footage appearing to show the actor, famous for portraying lifeguard Mason Morgan on the hit soap for 339 episodes, grabbing the victim from behind and throwing her to the floor.

The court heard how he allegedly stomped on her head so hard the impact left Vans sneaker bruising imprints on her face.

Pledger appeared for more than 300 episodes of Home and Away ( Home and Away/YouTube )

Victoria Police received a call from the woman around 1.35am, when she said “he’s coming” before the line disconnected, according to Sky News Australia.

Pledger was reportedly due to appear in court via video link from a court-ordered mental health assessment to finalise a bail application at 3.30am local time. He was being escorted by police to Royal Melbourne Hospital when he managed to escape after not being seen for almost six hours, his lawyers said. It is unclear how he got away from police.

Magistrate Justin Foster expressed frustration at having “bent over backwards” to grant the order so Pledger could receive mental health treatment, said Sky News Australia, saying: “I’ll never make an order like that again”.

A manhunt has been launched ( Orpheus Pledger/Instagram )

Police have now launched a nationwide manhunt, after Pledger’s bail was revoked and a warrant for his arrest issued. The actor had been remanded in custody since his arrest on 27 March.

A source close to Pledger, who asked to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail Australia the actor had struggled since his character was shot dead in a hospital siege in a 2019 season finale.

“Orpheus has been exerting this problematic behaviour for a while, since he relocated back to Melbourne after his character was killed off,” the source said.