Oscar Pistorius makes new bid for freedom today after killing girlfriend 10 years ago

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is appearing before a parole board on Friday, as he bids for an early release from prison for his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp‘s murder.

Pistorius shot and killed Ms Steenkamp at their home in Pretoria, South Africa, in 2013. He was given a 13- years jail sentence for her murder in 2017 - but could be freed if he is successful at the hearing at Atteridgeville prison.

His bid has been boosted after Ms Steenkamp’s mother June decided to not oppose an early release. If he wins his case, Pistorius would be freed at a fixed date set by the parole board.

Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp in 2012 - a year before he killed her at their apartment (AP)

It’s the latest twist in the story of the double-amputee runner, once known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs and who was a national hero in South Africa after winning gold at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Paralympics.

But during the incident at his home on Valentine’s Day, he killed Steenkamp, a 29 year-old law graduate, when he fired four shots with a pistol through the door of a toilet cubicle.

The now 37-year-old claimed it was a mistake, believing there was a dangerous intruder hiding in the bathroom.

After a highly-publicised murder trial, he was initially convicted for culpable homicide - a charge comparable to manslaughter - and jailed for five years in 2014, before the conviction was overturned the following year.

June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother, is not opposing the parole hearing - a boost for Pistorius’ case (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

However, he was convicted of murder after an appeal by prosecutors, and jailed for six years in 2016 - before, in 2017, the sentence was more than doubled to 13 years and five months by the supreme court.

Under South African law, serious offenders must serve at least half their sentence to be eligible for parole, which Pistorius has now done.

In March, he was denied parole after not completing the minimum detention period - but in October this was deemed wrong after the constitutional court said he had served half his sentence by March 21 this year.

Pistorius won gold at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Paralympics (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

The parole board will consider a number of factors including the nature of the crime, his conduct in prison and the possibility of reoffending.

The decision by June Steenkamp not to oppose the bid signals an apparent softening of the family’s position, and comes following the death of Steenkamp’s father, Barry Steenkamp, in September.

However, the brother of Steenkamp, Adam Steenkamp, has said Pistorius should remain behind bars in an interview with the Daily Mail before today’s hearing.

Under a release, Pistorius could be released on full parole or day parole, where he can live and work in the community but must return to prison at night.