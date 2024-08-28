Support truly

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been banned from leaving France as authorities launch an official probe into criminal activity on his messaging app.

Mr Durov, 39, was released on bail on Wednesday, after four days of questioning following his arrest at Le Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday

The Telegram chief executive was released under judicial supervision on the condition that he paid a €5m deposit, reports twice a week to the police and does not leave the country.

French judges have issued preliminary charges alleging Telegram chief executive allowed criminal activity on his messaging app.

More follows on this breaking news story....