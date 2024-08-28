Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Telegram founder Pavel Durov banned from leaving France as authorities step up criminal probe

French judges issue preliminary charges alleging founder allowed criminal activity on messaging app

Athena Stavrou
Wednesday 28 August 2024 21:43
Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Reuters)

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been banned from leaving France as authorities launch an official probe into criminal activity on his messaging app.

Mr Durov, 39, was released on bail on Wednesday, after four days of questioning following his arrest at Le Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday

The Telegram chief executive was released under judicial supervision on the condition that he paid a €5m deposit, reports twice a week to the police and does not leave the country.

French judges have issued preliminary charges alleging Telegram chief executive allowed criminal activity on his messaging app.

More follows on this breaking news story....

