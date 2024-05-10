Police search after man slashed in face during fight in Perth shopping centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A police search has been launched after a man was slashed in the face during a fight in a shopping centre in Perth.

Western Australia Police Force said two men were fighting at Westfield Carousel Shopping Centre in Cannington on Friday afternoon, one of whom was armed with a knife.

A 20-year-old man ended up suffering a slash wound injury to his face.

Officers were called to the scene at around 3.30pm after receiving a number of reports about the incident. They found the weapon but are still searching for the knifeman.

However, the force said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police remain at the scene.

It has been reported some stores were told to close amid the incident.

A retail worker told ABC she rushed out of her shop after hearing screams.

Jade Watson said: “I sort of heard a little clank, like something dropping to the floor and everyone started running.”