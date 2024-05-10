Jump to content

Police search after man slashed in face during fight in Perth shopping centre

Police remain at the scene at Westfield Carousel Shopping Centre

Tara Cobham
Friday 10 May 2024 12:20
Western Australia Police Force said two men were fighting at Carousel Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon
Western Australia Police Force said two men were fighting at Carousel Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon (Google Maps)

A police search has been launched after a man was slashed in the face during a fight in a shopping centre in Perth.

Western Australia Police Force said two men were fighting at Westfield Carousel Shopping Centre in Cannington on Friday afternoon, one of whom was armed with a knife.

A 20-year-old man ended up suffering a slash wound injury to his face.

Officers were called to the scene at around 3.30pm after receiving a number of reports about the incident. They found the weapon but are still searching for the knifeman.

However, the force said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police remain at the scene.

It has been reported some stores were told to close amid the incident.

A retail worker told ABC she rushed out of her shop after hearing screams.

Jade Watson said: “I sort of heard a little clank, like something dropping to the floor and everyone started running.”

