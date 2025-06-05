Housemates of missing Australian teenager Pheobe Bishop charged with murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The housemates of missing Australian teenager Pheobe Bishop have been charged with murder three weeks after she disappeared.

James Wood, 34, and Tanika Bromley, 33, were charged on Thursday with one count each of murder and two counts each of interfering with a corpse, Queensland Police said.

Ms Bishop, 17, was last seen on her way to Bundaberg airport in Queensland on 15 May.

Police believe she was supposed to board a flight at 8.30am to Brisbane and then onto Perth to meet with her boyfriend, but CCTV footage showed she did not enter the terminal at the airport.

In a statement, Queensland Police said that her body had not yet been located.

Wood and Bromley were arrested on Thursday night in the Bundaberg area. They will appear at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

open image in gallery 17-year-old Phoebe Bishop (L) has been missing since 15 May 2025 ( 9 News Queensland / YouTube )

Ms Bishop was last seen on the morning of 15 May when she was being driven to the Bundaberg airport by her housemates.

Footage shared online showed a grey Hyundai ix35 driving along the backstreet of Gin Gin. The car model was allegedly the same as the one Ms Bishop was travelling in on the day of her disappearance, according to the police.

The video was reportedly from two hours after Ms Bishop was dropped to the Bundaberg airport for her flight to Brisbane.

Police have conducted several inquiries during their investigations, including multiple searches of Good Night Scrub National Park, forensic examinations of a Gin Gin property and vehicle.

“Detectives continue to investigate this matter, and physical searches will continue as needed as information is provided,” a statement from Queensland Police said.

Wood was initially arrested on Wednesday 4 June before being released without charge.

Ms Bishop’s mother previosuly prayed for her daughter’s safe return.

“I’m praying that the lights of Gin Gin and the world guide you back to me, guide you back to us, guide you back to your siblings and our family,” she wrote.

“Our lives and existence is nothing without you in our lives. We just need to know where you are and if your safe.”