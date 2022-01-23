Foul play not suspected in death of man ‘whose body was taken to post office’

Police have said foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body is reported to have been brought into a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.

Officers in Ireland are investigating reports two men carried the body into the store before fleeing when challenged by staff.

The man, named locally as Peadar Doyle, was found to be dead at the post office in the town of Carlow.

A Garda spokesperson said a post mortem had been concluded on Saturday, with the findings not being made public “for operational reasons”.

They added: “Foul play is not suspected.”

An investigation has been launched after local media reported a man, appearing to be in his 60s, was dragged into a post office on Friday and propped up by two younger men.

According to the Irish Times, one of these men had asked about collecting someone else’s pension earlier that day and had been told the claimant needed to be present. He later returned with the body, the newspaper reported.

The police investigation is now understood to centre on events that took place at the post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow.

Ken Murnane, the mayor of Carlow, said the Irish town was “in shock” following the reports.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie,” he said.