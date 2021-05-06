At least 25 dead in police shootout with drug gang in Rio de Janeiro

At least 25 people have died in a shootout between police and a drug trafficking gang in Rio de Janeiro , Brazil, local media have reported.

At least one of the dead was a police officer, the city’s Civil Police have confirmed. Two passengers on a nearby subway were also hit by stray bullets, but are expected to survive, O Globo reported.

Police say they were conducting an operation against drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho slum of northern Rio when the raid spiralled into violence. TV news footage showed suspects fleeing along rooftops as police approached in armored vehicles.

Three officers were shot, one of them fatally. The Civil Police announced the death on Facebook .

“With extreme regret, the Civil Police Secretariat reports the passing of police inspector Andre Leonardo de Mello Frias, this Thursday (06/05), during the operation to combat organized crime in the community of Jacarezinho, Norte Rio,” the department said. “He honoured the profession he loved and will be missed.”

The statement also defended the raid as “based on concrete intelligence and investigation information.”

According to local news reports, the targeted gang is known for engaging in drug trafficking, mugging, murders and kidnappings. Police say they conducted the raid after learning the traffickers were recruiting children.

“On occasion, criminals reacted strongly,” the Civil Police said. “Not just to run away but to kill.”

Ten people were also arrested in the raid, police said, and some of the gang’s leaders were among the dead.

Police chief Ronaldo Oliveira said it was the deadliest raid in the city’s history.