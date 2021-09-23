The mobster accused of the largest art heist in US history has passed away from a stroke aged 85.

The FBI suspected that Robert Gentile knew where valuable paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum robbery of 1990 were, but now Gentile’s alleged secrets will never be told.

Gentile’s lawyer, Ryan McGuigan, broke the news that he had died in Hartford Hospital on Friday.

Thirteen pieces of valuable art were stolen, including works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Degas, during the museum heist 30 years ago. Robbers were disguised as police officers who responded to a “disturbance call” linked to Saint Patrick’s Day, but once inside they were allowed access to the building announced: “Gentlemen, this is a robbery”.

The criminals duct-taped security guards to a pipe before making off with the historical artefacts worth more than $500 million.

Despite being such a high-profile case, with rewards of up to $10 million reward offered by the museum for the return of the artworks, the stolen art has never been found.

Gentile was well-known to law enforcement, he had an extensive criminal record and served jail time. But denied until his death that he knew anything about the stolen artworks. “I had nothing to do with the paintings. It’s a big joke,” Gentile said in a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, following his release from prison. Gentile allegedly spoke about the art when serving his time.

Missing pieces include Rembrandt’s ‘The Storm on the Sea of Galilee’, and a rare Vermeer painting titled ‘The Concert’.