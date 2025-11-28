Thieves steal 90,000 Euros of snails meant for Michelin-starred restaurants in France

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

About 450kg of French snails worth €90,000 have been stolen from a farm in the Champagne region of France.

Producer Jean-Mathieu Dauvergne said the fresh and frozen snails were taken from L’Escargot des Grands between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In a Facebook post explaining the sizeable theft, Dauvergne said the snails were enough for 10,000 meals and the theft was a “very tough blow”.

“This is definitely not the kind of post we thought we'd write as the holidays approach. We've been robbed and our fresh and frozen snails stash has been robbed,” the post stated.

“The coming weeks are usually the most important for us... so this is a shock, a misunderstanding, and a real blow to the entire team. We are trying our best to restock our stocks to satisfy you for the holidays.”

Most of the snails were intended for Christmas deliveries to fine restaurants such as the Michelin-starred Domaine les Crayères in Reims, which serves them in a puff-pastry dish.

Dauvergne told Le Parisien he was in a state of shock when he discovered the snails had been taken.

“They cut the fence, broke down the door with a crowbar, and smashed the light detectors,” he explained. “Then they helped themselves to things in my cold storage rooms.

“It’s very surprising because they stole raw materials: 450 kg of snail meat. It’s incredible to have stolen such a quantity. It must be the work of a very organized network.”

There are 271 snail farms in France and Dauvergne said the high profile of his farm meant it made them a target.

“We are starting to get known and that’s certainly what attracted the crooks,” he told Le Parisien.

Épernay police officer, Commander Rémi Dubois, said the snails were worth almost as much as champagne and believed the thieves were likely “experienced and professional”.

The French consume about 14,300 tonnes of snails a year but 95 per cent are imported , according to the chambers of Agriculture.

The 450kg of missing mollusks were the farm’s entire annual production and has left them trying to find alternate ways to fulfill their orders for Christmas.

Dauvergne has mainly has been purchasing snails from other producers, but the reputation of his farm is so high that some restaurants said they would sooner take the item of the menu than sell a substitute.