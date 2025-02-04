Swedish school on lockdown after five people shot with 'automatic weapon'

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Five people have been shot in a school shooting in Sweden, police have said, as they urged people to stay away from the area.

Students are reportedly being sheltered in nearby buildings as emergency services scour the Risbergska School, an adult educational institute in the city of Örebro some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm on Tuesday.

Police helicopters were spotted near the scene as armed police surrounded the building at lunchtime on Tuesday.

To follow The Independent’s live coverage of the unfolding incident click here.

open image in gallery Police seal off the scene of the shooting ( via REUTERS )

"Five persons are confirmed shot," police said in a statement. "This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence."

The injuries of the five people shot are currently unknown. The local hospital is boosting its emergency operations following the attack, Swedish media reported.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “Patients who have been waiting for the emergency room and who do not have life-threatening injuries are now referred to nearby health centres,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Police told Expressen that there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the perpetrator.

Swedish Police said no officers have been injured in the shooting as they urged the public to stay away from the scene.

"The danger is not over. The public must continue to stay away from Västhaga," the Swedish police posted on their site.

A local who knows a teacher at the Risbergska School told Aftonbladet that he sent a text message as panic ensued inside.

They said: "He wrote that there was shooting with automatic weapons at the school and that they had taken shelter in a room. Then he wrote that he loved me."

open image in gallery A police helicopter was pictured flying near the scene ( TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty )

Andreas Sundling, 28, was one of the people forced to barricade themselves inside the school. Speaking to Expressen newspaper while sheltering in a classroom, he said: "We heard three bangs and loud screams.

“Now we're sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait."

Sweden’s Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer commented on the attack, saying: "The information about violent acts in Örebro is very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing.

“The government is in close contact with the police and is following developments closely.”

Mats Persson, minister for employment and integration, said: "The government is following developments very closely and has a continuous dialogue with the police about this.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...