Sombre scenes as Swedish royals and Prime Minister visit school shooting scene

A Syrian refugee is the first named victim of the horror mass shooting in Sweden on Wednesday, Swedish media has reported.

Salim Iskef, 29, an Orthodox Christian who fled the war in Syria in 2015, was a “very kind person” who “just wanted to finish his studies”, his aunt told Alkompis.

But he was killed when suspected 35-year-old gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish media, slaughtered 10 students at Risbergska School in Örebro before turning the gun on himself, police believe. His death was also confirmed by St Maria’s Church Örebro.

It comes after the Syrian embassy confirmed its citizens were among the dead, offering “sincere condolences” to the victims’ families “including dear Syrian citizens” in a post on its official Facebook page.

A Bosnian citizen is also among the dead, the country’s foreign ministry announced on X. No victims have been officially named by Swedish police.

Investigators said on Thursday the victims are “different nationalities, different genders and different ages”, according to Expressen.

It comes as details continue to emerge about Andersson, an unemployed recluse with four gun licences, who changed into green military gear in a school toilet before carrying out the massacre according to Swedish media.