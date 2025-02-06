Sweden school shooting latest: First victim named as Syrian refugee as multiple nationalities among 10 killed
Suspected Örebro shooter Rickard Andersson was a 35-year-old recluse without a job, Swedish media reported
A Syrian refugee is the first named victim of the horror mass shooting in Sweden on Wednesday, Swedish media has reported.
Salim Iskef, 29, an Orthodox Christian who fled the war in Syria in 2015, was a “very kind person” who “just wanted to finish his studies”, his aunt told Alkompis.
But he was killed when suspected 35-year-old gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish media, slaughtered 10 students at Risbergska School in Örebro before turning the gun on himself, police believe. His death was also confirmed by St Maria’s Church Örebro.
It comes after the Syrian embassy confirmed its citizens were among the dead, offering “sincere condolences” to the victims’ families “including dear Syrian citizens” in a post on its official Facebook page.
A Bosnian citizen is also among the dead, the country’s foreign ministry announced on X. No victims have been officially named by Swedish police.
Investigators said on Thursday the victims are “different nationalities, different genders and different ages”, according to Expressen.
It comes as details continue to emerge about Andersson, an unemployed recluse with four gun licences, who changed into green military gear in a school toilet before carrying out the massacre according to Swedish media.
Syrian refugee among victims is described as a 'hero'
A Syrian refugeee who was among those shot dead in the school shooting in Sweden has been described as a “hero”.
Jonatan Suaw, 29, said Salim Iskef, 29, who was named in local media as among the victims of the horror attack, had been worked as his personal assistant for a year while he studied to become a nurse.
Speaking at a memorial site outside Risbergska School, Mr Suaw, who is unable to walk, said Mr Iskef would carry him when he has been unable to move.
Speaking of Mr Iskef, Mr Suaw said: “He wanted to educate himself and continue working with people like me. I have lost my hero... He treated me like a human being.”
A Syrian refugee who fled the war in 2015 has been named as one of the victims of the Örebro school massacre.
Sweden is reeling in the wake of its worst ever mass shooting. A gunman killed ten people in a rampage at Risbergska School on Tuesday before shooting himself, police say.
Salim Iskef, 29 is among the 10 people killed in the Örebro massacre
Orebro in shock after worst mass shooting in Sweden’s history
The morning after the attack, Orebro was still in shock over the worst mass murder in Swedish history.
"That it could happen in Orebro, that was totally unexpected," mayor John Johansson told broadcaster SVT.
"I understand that children, our youth, are very afraid today. So am I."
Police said they did not see any general threat against schools or pre-schools in the country, nor against adult education schools, including Swedish classes for immigrants.
Sweden has been struggling with a wave of shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem that has seen the country of 10 million people record by far the highest per capita rate of gun violence in the European Union in recent years.
However, fatal attacks at schools are rare.
Ten people were killed in seven incidents of deadly violence at schools between 2010 and 2022, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.
Elon Musk slammed for sharing lies about the response to Sweden school shooting
Elon Musk has been condemned for sharing lies about the global response to the Sweden school massacre.
Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old recluse, has been named in Swedish media as the suspected gunman who killed 10 people at Risbergska School in Örebro, before turning the gun on himself.
But as well-wishers paid their respects to the victims of the massacre online, X owner and member of the Trump administration Musk promoted a false claim that “no European politician” had mentioned the massacre.
Musk shared a post falsely accusing the media and politicians of not commenting on the Sweden school shooting
'You should leave Europe' heard in victim's footage
A video published by TV4 shows a victim hiding in the bathroom while the Örebro shooter appears to be firing bullets outside.
At one point, someone can be heard shouting “you should leave Europe”, according to audio analysis by the Swedish broadcaster.
It is unclear who shouts the phrase. Police say the motive behind the crime is still being investigated.
Hashem Shams, who recorded and published the video, said in an Instagram story on Tuesday: “I was there, and I cannot understand what happened. I am grateful to be alive, but my thoughts go out above all to those who did not, to those who were injured and to all the relatives who have lost someone they love.
“No one should have to experience something like this. I feel sadness, shock and a great powerlessness, but I also want to express my sympathy and support to all those affected.”
Victims and perpetrator to be officially identified tomorrow, says official
All 10 victims and the perpetrator will likely be officially identified tomorrow, according to Lars Bröms, who is leading the ID process.
There was a breakthrough today in the identification of the bodies, Mr Bröms told Mitt i Stockholm.
The relatives are expected to receive a death certificate, the outlet reports.
Sweden international team will hold minute's silence
Sweden’s international football team will hold a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the Örebro shooting.
"We also wish that all clubs around the country begin their upcoming matches over the weekend with a minute's silence,” the Swedish Football Association wrote in a statement according to SVT.
“For those who have the opportunity, we also encourage them to wear mourning bands.”
Two remain in intensive care on Thursday - local authorities
Two people injured in Tuesday’s mass shooting remained in intensive care on Thursday, local authorities announced.
They are in a serious but stable condition.
Another three people with gunshot wounds are in a stable condition after they were operated.
Everything we know on Thursday
As the identities of those killed in the mass shooting in Örebro begin to emerge, here is a brief summary everything we’ve learnt in the past day about the Sweden school shooting:
- Ten people were killed at Risbergska school by suspected gunman Rickard Andersson, named by Swedish media, who afterwards turned the gun on himself.
- Around 130 police were dispatched to the scene after the emergency call at 12:33pm on Tuesday. The first responders arrived five minutes after the call.
- They arrived at a scene of chaos. Police described an “inferno” with “dead people and injured people, screams and smoke”. The smoke is believed to have come from a pyrotechnic.
- The suspected perpetrator was found dead, with multiple weapons and lots of ammunition, police said on Thursday. His home was raided by police who are investigating the motive.
- Andersson, the reported suspect, is a 35-year-old unemployed recluse who had little contact with the outside world. He was reportedly previously enrolled in classes at the adult educational centre.
- Salim Iskef, 29, an Orthodox Christian who fled the war in Syria in 2015, is the first named victim, according to Swedish media. Police have yet to officially identify anyone.
- The Bosnian embassy has announced that one of its citizens was killed, and another injured.