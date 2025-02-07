Sweden school shooting latest: Police share new details on all 10 victims of Örebro massacre
Suspected Örebro shooter Rickard Andersson was a 35-year-old recluse without a job, Swedish media report
Seven women and four men were killed in the shooting massacre in Sweden on Tuesday, police have confirmed after a lengthy identification process.
Ten people were slaughtered with suspected gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish media and by Reuters, rampaged through the Risbergska School in Örebro before turning the gun on himself, according to police.
The names of the dead are expected to be revealed soon, after police have spent days investigating the identities of the victims and shooter.
As of yet, only one victim, 29-year-old Syrian Salim Iskef, had been named by local sources. Police have not confirmed his name.
A breakthrough was made in identifying the bodies on Thursday, Lars Bröms, who is involved in the identification process, told Mitt i Stockholm.
Meanwhile, Swedish Police confirmed they are not ruling out the possibility of a racist motivation behind the killing, carried out by suspected 35-year-old gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish media and by a police source.
Asked if they had ruled out a racist motive, the force told The Independent their investigation is ongoing, but they are looking at this broadly and not ruling out anything at this stage.
Several municipal employees in Örebro missing - report
Several municipal employees in Örebro are missing after the shooting on Tuesday, according to TV4.
Concerned colleagues now fear that they may be among those killed. Trade union Kommunal has confirmed to the Swedish outlet that multiple employees are missing.
“It is members and representatives who contact us and tell us that they have colleagues who have not shown up for work,” says chairwoman Britt Marie Balaj said.
The missing people work in health and social care in the municipality, but are believed to have been students at Risbergska School.
Seven women and four men died, Swedish police confirm
Seven women and four men died in the shooting on Thursday, Swedish police have confirmed.
The victims were aged between 28 and 68 years of age, police said.
Identification process still underway, says official
The process of identifying all of the victims of the Örebro massacre is still underway, an official has said.
Police still hope to identify the bodies today, but will not issue any confirmation yet.
“No, we are not saying anything about it. These are things we are waiting to do until the relatives have found out about it,” says Lars Bröms, leading the identification process.
“We are still identifying and we are still at full speed down at forensics in Solna. Not all the bodies are ready yet so we are still waiting for information,” he added.
'There were bloodstains, puddles and drops everywhere' - witness account
Maria Lahdo, a survivor of the gun massacre, described the “bloodbath” when she stepped out of her hiding place to be escorted out by police.
Hidden with others inside a classrooms, she recalls comforting each other and phoning worried relatives as gun shots rang out in the school.
“We heard two shots, when the third came we realized something was wrong,” Ms Lahdo told Expressen. “Another person in the room froze in shock in the doorway... I had to pull the person into the room and quickly lock it.
“There was someone in the hallway who suddenly started pulling the door handle. It must have been him trying to get in. Several people had panic attacks, it was terrible.”
When police arrived and they were escorted out of the room, they were warned that there would be blood.
“But you really didn't understand it until you saw it with your own eyes,” she said.
“There were bloodstains, puddles and drops everywhere. You could see that people had been dragged in that blood. And we stepped in the blood when we ran out.”
Watch: Swedish King says Sweden is 'standing behind' families of school shooting victims
Victim Salim Iskef's friend tells of love for man who was like his brother
The close friend of the 29-year-old who has been identified as among those shot dead in the horror attack has told local media of his love for a man who was like his brother.
Jonatan Suaw, 29, said Salim Iskef, 29, who was named in local reports as among the victims of the school shooting in Sweden, told Swedish publication Expressen: “I loved him.”
Mr Suaw said he had been invited to Mr Iskef’s upcoming wedding and had held his niece when she first first born.
Mr Suaw told the newspaper the pair were like brothers and that he now wants to live as Mr Iskef would live if he was still alive, always trying to do his best and being a good person.
Final heartbreaking phone call school shooting victim made to mother during attack revealed
The final heartbreaking phone call one of the Swedish school shooting victims made to his mother during the attack has been revealed.
Salim Iskef, 29, reportedly called his fiancée then his mother from inside Risbergska School just before he was shot dead in the horror that unfolded there.
In what were among his last words, Mr Iskef’s aunt Nadia Reeb told Aftonbladet that the 29-year-old told his mother: “Mom, take care of yourself and take care of my girl too.”
Saudi leaders extend condolences to Sweden's king after school shooting
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud offered condolences to Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf after 10 people were killed in one of the worst shooting incidents in the country.
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud condemned "this criminal act, and extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy" to the Swedish king, families of the deceased and friendly people of Sweden, a statement read.