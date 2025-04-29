Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three killed in Sweden shooting as police hunt suspect

Swedish police launch investigation into shooting in Uppsala near Stockholm

Tara Cobham
Tuesday 29 April 2025 19:13 BST
Sweden shooting: Three killed in Uppsala hair salon as police hunt gunman

Three people have been shot dead in Sweden as police hunt the attacker.

Swedish police said an investigation has been launched after the deadly shooting in Uppsala on Tuesday, with pictures from the scene showing a hair salon cordoned off.

The force said they had cordoned off a large area in the city, which is near the country’s capital Stockholm, and are investigating the incident as a murder.

Swedish police said that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting on Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm
Swedish police said that three people are confirmed dead after a shooting on Tuesday in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm (AP)

Police said in a statement that they had received calls from members of the public who reported hearing loud bangs reminiscent of gunfire in central Uppsala.

There was no immediate indication of motive, and the police statement did not provide details about a suspected perpetrator.

But Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the perpetrator fled the crime scene on an electric scooter.

More follows in this breaking news story...

