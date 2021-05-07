British man stabbed to death in Tenerife after suspected burglary

A 31-year-old British man has been stabbed to death in Tenerife in a suspected burglary.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the area of Costa Adeje near the island’s Playa de las Americas, shortly before midnight.

Police have detained three people – two men and a woman – in connection with case and continue to investigate, local newspaper El Dia reports.

A spokesperson for the National Police said: “The dead man was a 31-year-old Brit. The death was a violent death and occurred at a property in the municipality of Adeje. There have been arrests. The matter is still under investigation and there is nothing more we can add at this stage although we may be able to say more later.”

Local media reports that the stabbing may have happened during a violent break-in at the victim’s home in the Island Village complex, a development popular with British expats. The Island Village is a 20-minute drive from Tenerife South airport.

The man is understood to have collapsed on the steps inside the residential estate, leaving a trail of blood. The victim appears to have tried to escape by the stairs leading up towards the street, according to local media.

The stabbing is the second homicide to be registered in the municipality of ​​Costa Adeje this year. In February, a Russian man was killed in his home in Torviscas Alto. There have been no arrests yet.

The Policia Nacional force is investigating both crimes.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office have been contacted for comment.