11 injured in shooting in Toronto pub
Suspect at large
Mary Papenfuss
in San Francisco
Saturday 08 March 2025 05:26 GMT
At least 11 people were injured in a shooting at a pub Friday night in Toronto.
Paramedics said it was a “dynamic situation” with injuries ranging from minor to critical in the shooting in Scarborough Centre in the city.
Police said the suspect was still at large.
No details were immediately released about what may have triggered the violence.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.