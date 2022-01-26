Senior civil servant receiving full 294,920 euro salary
Robert Watt, secretary general at the Department of Health, is no longer waiving a 81,000 pay hike.
The most senior civil servant in the Department of Health has confirmed he is in receipt of the full 294,920 euro salary for his job.
Robert Watt, secretary general at the department, is no longer waiving the 81,000 pay hike he got when he was appointed to the senior role in April last year.
The annual salary was set to increase from 211,000 euro to 292,000 euro.
Following his appointment, Mr Watt said he would forgo the salary hike until the economy “begins to recover and unemployment falls”.
Mr Watt has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks to confirm whether he is in receipt of his full salary.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said: “The secretary general has confirmed that he is in receipt of the full salary for his role.”
Revised civil service pay scales, which came into effect in October, increased his wage from 292,000 euro to 294,920 euro.
Mr Watt receives an estimated 12,957 euro a month.
On Tuesday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar refused to be drawn into the matter, saying it was a personal decision for Mr Watt.
He said that under GDPR rules, Mr Watt does not have to disclose whether he is accepting his full wage.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.