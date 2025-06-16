Live: Trump and world leaders attend G7 summit against backdrop of trade war tension and Middle East conflict
Watch live as Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as he attends the G7 summit in Alberta on Monday (16 June).
The US president and other world leaders will discuss top international issues, with ongoing trade instability and turmoil in Ukraine and the Middle East set to dominate.
Ahead of the summit, Trump, who has currently paused reciprocal tariffs for 90-days, said he anticipates announcing new trade deals whilst in Canada.
“Look, we have our trade deals. All we have to do is send a letter [saying] 'this is what you're going to have to pay,’” Trump said on Sunday (15 June). “But I think we’ll have a few, few new trade deals.”
In attendance at the summit will be G7 countries - the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - as well as representatives from the European Union.
Carney also extended invitations to this year's event to several allied countries, including Ukraine, Mexico, South Africa, India and Australia.
The US president and his Canadian counterpart last met back in May during an Oval Office sit down, where Carney reiterated that Canada is not the 51st sale and will never be up for sale.
