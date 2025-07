Taoiseach ‘hopeful’ of EU-US deal as tariff deadline pushed back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taoiseach remains “hopeful” that the EU can reach a deal with the US on tariffs, as the Trump administration pushed back a deadline for increased rates.

Micheal Martin said both sides continue to negotiate the “fine detail” of future arrangements.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that US President Donald Trump would be delaying an increase to the baseline 10% tariff rate to August 1.

Countries had been working to a Wednesday deadline to make a new deal with the Trump administration.

Speaking to the media after a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, Mr Martin said: “We remain hopeful that the US and the European Union can agree an outline agreement or framework principle agreement this week.

“There’s still a number of issues to negotiated, nothing has been rejected, definitively.

“But what it does illustrate, though, that even if a framework agreement is arrived at, there would be a lot of negotiations subsequently.

“So therefore, whilst it would create some degree of clarity in terms of where we are in the short term, there would still be a number of issues outstanding in respect of that trade issue between the European Union and the United States and indeed between other countries.”

Mr Martin said he supported the Commission’s position that an agreement should be reached to provide certainty to consumers, businesses and industry.

Asked if he expected a 10% baseline tariff to remain in place, the Taoiseach said: “There are certain realities that probably will emerge from this that will have impact – and are having impact – on a number of sectors.

“But at least it gives us some sense of the landscape that we have to deal with.”

After the tariff deadline was pushed back, Tanaiste Simon Harris said this would give further time for the EU and US to reach an agreement in principle on a “mutually beneficial agreement that works for both sides”.

On Monday night, Mr Harris said they had been facing a scenario of 50% tariffs which he said “would have been extraordinarily damaging to the EU-US trade relationship”.

He told RTE there was “now clearly a very significant body of work to be done” over the next three weeks.

“Our position remains the same. Tariffs are not a good thing, we need to seek every opportunity to lower them, and to get to zero for zero.

“I hope now that this space that has been provided, this stepping back from the brink of an extraordinarily high tariff rate will provide that opportunity for a really intense engagement… it is of course the position of the EU and Ireland that we’d like to see this deal done in advance, I don’t think we need to get up to the midnight on the night before moment again.”

He added that he expected to speak with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic later on Monday night as well as remaining in close contact.

Earlier in a statement, Mr Harris said: “I remain cautiously optimistic about reaching agreement in principle on a Framework Agreement.

“I want to be clear that while it is likely there will be some form of tariffs going forward, their imposition even at a lower rate is bad for consumers, jobs, economic growth and investment.”

Ireland has consistently called for zero-for-zero tariffs in as many areas as possible.

The remaining uncertainty around pharmaceuticals remains a significant cause of concern.

Mr Harris said: “My hope is that in the coming days and weeks both sides can work intensively and constructively to bring about an agreement.”