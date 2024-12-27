Russia warns ‘radical’ Donald Trump against resuming nuclear testing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Russia has warned it “rules out nothing” regarding nuclear testing in response to Donald Trump’s “radical” position on the issue during his first term as president.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees arms control, warned the United States that its nuclear arsenal is intended to “sober up” countries on the “brink of direct armed conflict” with Russia.

Russia, the US and China are all undertaking major modernisations of their nuclear weapons just as the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) of the Cold War era between the Soviet Union and the US is starting to fall apart.

Mr Ryabkov told the Kommersant newspaper: “The international situation is extremely difficult at the moment, the American policy in its various aspects is extremely hostile to us today.

“So the optionality of our actions in the interests of ensuring security and the complex of possible measures and actions to realise this - and to send politically appropriate signals, in addition to what practitioners are considering - does not rule anything out.”

open image in gallery Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov addresses Russian lawmakers ( The State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament )

He added: “The reality of the role of nuclear weapons in Russian security policy is, in any case, unchanged: this instrument, until the moment of its hypothetical use in extreme circumstances of self-defence, is intended to admonish, if you will, sober up those who decide to encroach on the fundamental interests of our state, balancing, as is happening now, on the brink of a direct open armed conflict with us.”

During Mr Trump’s first 2017 to 2021 term as president, his administration discussed whether to conduct the first US nuclear test since 1992.

Post-Soviet Russia has not carried out a nuclear test, and the Soviet Union last tested in 1990. President Vladimir Putin has previously said Russia would consider testing a nuclear weapon if the US did.

Mr Putin formally revoked Russia’s ratification of the CTBT in 2023, bringing his country into line with the US. The CTBT was signed by Russia in 1996 and ratified in 2000. The US signed the treaty in 1996 but has not ratified it.

The warning came after the president-elect made clear his intentions to purchase Greenland again in a rambling Christmas Day message.

open image in gallery Russian soldiers load Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile launchers as part of a military drill intended to train the troops in using tactical nuclear weapons ( Russian Defense Ministry Press Service )

Mr Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

But the territory’s prime minister, Múte Egede, hit back on Monday: “Greenland is ours.”

Mr Egede insisted Greenland belonged to its inhabitants, who must not lose their “long struggle for freedom”, adding: “We are not for sale and will never be for sale.”

Hours later Denmark announced it would boost its defence spending in Greenland to at least €1.3 billion, with Danish defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen insisting the timing was merely an “irony of fate”.

Before winning the election, Mr Trump appeared on Fox News to offer his nihilistic impressions of what a nuclear apocalypse would look like.

He said: “I love this country. I don’t want to see this country get into a nuclear war and be so badly damaged. What we say won’t matter. This won’t matter. This place won’t matter, nothing will matter because practically nothing is going to be here anymore.

“The level of power, the level of power with the weapons and weaponry – that’s real weaponry, that’s worse than the weaponry we were talking about a little while ago – this is the ultimate… This is obliteration. Maybe world obliteration.”

Mr Trump concluded: “Tomorrow, we could have a war that will be so devastating that you could never recover from it. Nobody can. The whole world won’t be able to recover from it. And [Mr Biden’s] talking about... in 400 years from now, the oceans will rise by an eighth of an inch.”