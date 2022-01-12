Driver killed in two-car crash

A man has died in a two-car crash in Co Clare.

The incident occurred outside Bodyke village at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was the driver of one of the cars involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The R352 road between Bodyke and Ennis remains closed while a forensic examination takes place.

Diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.