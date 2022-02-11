Drugs and cash seized by gardai in Co Dublin

A male youth has been arrested after over 30,000 euro worth of suspected drugs and cash were seized in Co Dublin.

Gardai said that drugs with an overall value of 14,000 euro, as well as 19,000 euro in cash, were seized in Malahide.

As part of a search of a house in the Malahide area on Friday, over 10,000 euro worth of cocaine and nearly 4,500 euro worth of cannabis herb were found by gardai.

Irish police also seized 19,320 euro in cash.

An individual, who was described by a garda spokesperson as a “male youth”, was also arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station.

The spokesperson said that the drugs will be sent for a further analysis.