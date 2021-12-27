Cyclist dies in Dublin crash
The crash happened on the Killeen Road in the Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot.
A cyclist has died in a crash in Dublin
The crash happened on the Killeen Road in the Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot just before 1pm on Monday, when a car and a bicycle collided.
A cyclist, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s body has been taken to Dublin City Morgue and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place soon.
The driver of the car was unharmed, gardai said.
The road has now fully reopened after being closed to allow a forensic examination to take place.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses.
