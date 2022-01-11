Gardai seize 488,000 euro from vehicle in Dublin
One man has been arrested following the operation at Dublin Port.
Gardai have seized cash totalling 488,000 euro after they intercepted a heavy goods vehicle at Dublin Port.
At 8.15pm on Monday, in the course of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped the vehicle as it exited the port tunnel at Dublin Port.
In the course of the search of the vehicle, the cash was located and seized.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested.
Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland said: “The outcome of this operation reflects the fact that, in 2022, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau will continue to prioritise the targeting of assets that are believed to be proceeds of crime, with a view to seizing the assets and initiating prosecutions in relation to those suspected to be engaged in money laundering and associated offences.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.