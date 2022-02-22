Man fighting for life after being shot in Dublin

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after a shooting on farmland in Dublin.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital after the “serious” shooting in Tallaght, at about 1pm, gardai said.

The shooting is believed to have happened off the Blessington Road, in the rural Mount Seskin area of Tallaght.

A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station, the force added.

Witnesses were urged to come forward.