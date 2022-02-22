Man fighting for life after being shot in Dublin
He remains in a critical condition after being shot in the Tallaght area.
A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after a shooting on farmland in Dublin.
He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital after the “serious” shooting in Tallaght, at about 1pm, gardai said.
The shooting is believed to have happened off the Blessington Road, in the rural Mount Seskin area of Tallaght.
A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station, the force added.
Witnesses were urged to come forward.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.