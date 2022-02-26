Man held as 100,000 euro of drugs seized in Dublin

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Dominic McGrath
Saturday 26 February 2022 10:47
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested after 100,000 euro of drugs was seized by gardai in Dublin.

Dogs were used as gardai seized 70,000 euro of suspected heroin and 30,000 euro of suspected cocaine during a search at a house on Friday evening.

The search, which took place at 8.45pm, led to the arrest of a man in his 30s on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Gardai said drug paraphernalia and a small amount of ammunition were also seized.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

