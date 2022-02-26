Man held as 100,000 euro of drugs seized in Dublin
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.
A man has been arrested after 100,000 euro of drugs was seized by gardai in Dublin.
Dogs were used as gardai seized 70,000 euro of suspected heroin and 30,000 euro of suspected cocaine during a search at a house on Friday evening.
The search, which took place at 8.45pm, led to the arrest of a man in his 30s on suspicion of drug-related offences.
Gardai said drug paraphernalia and a small amount of ammunition were also seized.
A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.