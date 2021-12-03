Man seriously injured in south Dublin shooting

Gardai have appealed for information.

James Ward
Friday 03 December 2021 16:53
An Garda at the scene of the shooting (Brian Lawless/PA)
An Garda at the scene of the shooting (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a shooting in south Dublin on Friday.

Gardai have appealed for information about three vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident, which happened at a house on the Cookstown Road in Tallaght.

A man in his 50s suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

Gardai at the scene of the shooting (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who may have been in the area between 11.45am and 12.15pm and for information on three vehicles believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Recommended

They are a small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght on Friday at about 12.15pm; a small, black car that was found partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later, and a  small, silver hatchback that may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole over the past 24 hours.

A firearm has been recovered.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information, including anyone who may have camera footage of the area over the past 24 hours, to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in