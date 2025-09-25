Teenage DJ brings the noise to Dublin library

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage DJ and her fellow deck spinners have replaced the traditional hush of library silence with techno beats.

The Noise Music DJ Collective has transformed Tallaght Library in Dublin – and boosted membership at the facility.

Young DJs such as Ellie Long, a third-year student from Clondalkin, are given the opportunity to learn how to mix music and host gigs.

While other library users browse through books downstairs, the DJ students blast out beats upstairs in a dedicated space called The Loft.

The initiative is being showcased ahead of National Public Libraries Open Day this Saturday, which is the annual celebration of the diverse services offered by public libraries.

Ellie said The Loft is “brilliant for young people”, adding: “You meet others who are interested in the same music.

“They provide the equipment for us and we have loads of gigs.”

The 15-year-old got her love for the DJ scene from her father Alan Long and was inspired by his favourite music, including Swedish House Mafia and Tiesto.

Known by her DJ handle as Ellie L, she got her first mixing equipment aged nine and has not looked back since hearing about the classes and sessions at The Loft.

Having already showcased her talents at the Kaleidoscope children’s festival in Wicklow, her dream is to be a professional DJ when she leaves school.

The Noise Music DJ Collective project is run by Gerry Horan, the facilitator with South Dublin County Council, in partnership with the library.

Local teenagers, aged 14 to 18, create their own music mixes under the expert guidance of professionals working in the industry.

The project has resulted in a 34% increase in footfall through the library doors.

Teenagers learn how to use industry standard professional DJing equipment to master mixing skills such as beat matching, looping and adding effects.

All participants are given opportunities to perform live sets and create mixes which are broadcast on local radio and streamed online.

Liz Corry, senior executive librarian at South Dublin Libraries, came up with the idea of The Loft as a community space alongside colleague Michael Larkin.

“We have seen a definite increase in the numbers joining the library, especially among the younger age group,” she said.

“It really is fantastic to see The Loft with its DJ music and classes, pool tournaments, art work on the walls and the library itself all under the one roof.

“It’s not a very quiet library and it is great to see so many young people using the space. And the building is so big that it can accommodate The Loft on a mezzanine.”

All library services across the country will be promoting the expansive range of services they provide on Saturday, with further information on librariesireland.ie.