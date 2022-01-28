Gardai renew appeal to find missing Dublin woman

Bernadette Connolly, 45, has been missing from the Swords area since Friday January 7.

Cate McCurry
Friday 28 January 2022 11:01
Bernadette Connolly, 45, who has been missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday January 7 (Garda/PA)
Bernadette Connolly, 45, who has been missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday January 7 (Garda/PA)

Gardai investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old woman in Dublin have renewed their appeal.

She is described as being 5ft 6in, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair.

Bernadette Connolly seen on CCTV walking from the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, towards the entrance to Donabate beach (An Garda Siochana/PA)
(PA Media)

Gardai said Ms Connolly was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble when she went missing.

She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach.

Gardai renewed their appeal for information exactly three weeks since her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Ms Connolly’s whereabouts is urged to speak with gardai or contact Swords garda station 01 666 4700.

