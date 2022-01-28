Gardai renew appeal to find missing Dublin woman
Bernadette Connolly, 45, has been missing from the Swords area since Friday January 7.
Gardai investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old woman in Dublin have renewed their appeal.
Bernadette Connolly has been missing from the Swords area since Friday January 7.
She is described as being 5ft 6in, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair.
Gardai said Ms Connolly was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble when she went missing.
She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach.
Gardai renewed their appeal for information exactly three weeks since her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Ms Connolly’s whereabouts is urged to speak with gardai or contact Swords garda station 01 666 4700.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.