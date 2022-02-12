Winning 30m euro lottery ticket sold in Co Clare
The National Lottery has urged people to check their tickets and advised the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.
A winning ticket for a lottery jackpot of almost 31 million was sold in Co Clare.
The EuroMillions numbers drawn on Friday night were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45 and the lucky stars were 7 and 11.
The National Lottery has urged people to check their tickets and advised the winner of the 30,928,087 euro prize to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “There are sure to be celebrations happening in County Clare today.
“One of our EuroMillions players in the Banner County has woken up as Ireland’s 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner after winning the truly life-changing amount of 30.9 million euro in Friday night’s draw.
“Today, we are appealing to our players in Clare to check their tickets carefully and if they are the lucky winner, we are advising them to remain calm and to sign the back of their ticket.
“The lucky winner should make contact with our prize claims team and we will make arrangements for the winner to claim their prize.”
The lottery organiser said it will be revealing more details about the sale location of the winning ticket in the coming days.
It is not yet known if the ticket was bought by an individual or a syndicate.
