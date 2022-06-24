Huge 500kg unexploded bomb removed from Kharkiv after it landed on apartment building

A 500kg unexploded bomb has been removed from the top of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The huge munition was removed by a 10-man specialist crew on Thursday using a forklift and crane to dislodge it from the nine-storey building.

The bomb was deactivated in March but Ukrainian authorities had been unable to remove it until now due to the Russian airstrikes hitting Ukraine’s second-largest city.

One of the crew members who took the device away said the city “being calm” allowed the team to take away the dangerous explosive.

Footage posted online showed the bomb slowly being winched out of the apartment building by a crane and then gradually placed into a large, heavily fortified truck that is emblazoned with the word “demining”.

The bomb removal specialists begin removing the explosive from the apartment block (REUTERS)

Russian airstrikes struck the city again on Tuesday and Wednesday and were the worst for weeks in an area where normal life had been returning since Ukraine pushed Moscow’s forces back last month.

Kyiv characterized the strikes, which reportedly killed at least 20 people, as a bid to force Ukraine to pull resources from the main battlefields in the Donbas to protect civilians.

The bomb is then very slowly and deliberately moved from the roof using a crane (REUTERS)

Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said Russians continued shelling residential districts of Kharkiv and towns within Kharkiv region.

“There is no letup in the shelling of civilians by the Russian occupiers,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “This is evidence that we cannot expect the same scenario as in Chernihiv or Kyiv, with Russian forces withdrawing under pressure.”

The bomb in mid-air as it is taken off the apartment block in Kharkiv (REUTERS)

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address that Russian forces were hitting Kharkiv to terrorize the population and force Ukraine to divert troops.

In other developments, four people were killed after a Russian military cargo plane crashed in Moscow’s western city Ryazan, reported Interfax news agency.

The plane — II-76 military cargo aircraft — crashed and caught fire while trying to make a landing in the Russian city.

Additional reporting by agencies

