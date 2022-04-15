More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv‘s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating tha 95 per cent died from gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Mr Nebytov said.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added. “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.

The discovery of further bodies of civilians comes after Ukrainian authorities first found mass graves in Bucha earlier this month prompting strong international condemnation.

In a visit to the country on Wednesday, the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor there are “reasonable grounds” to believe war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, after the discovery of the civilians in Bucha.

Women clean in a building with a collapsed facade at the Vizar company military-industrial complex, after the site was hit by overnight Russian strikes, in the town of Vyshneve, southwestern suburbs of Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

The finding of yet more bodies after the withdrawal of Russian forces comes just a day after the flagship of the country’s Black Sea Fleet has sunk.

Russian defence officials claimed that ammunition had exploded in a fire on board Moskva. Russia media said the vessel later sunk when being towed back to port.

However Ukraine claimed it struck the ship with its Neptune missiles, and that was the cause of the damage to the ship, an event that was described as of “collosal significance”, by an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

In other developments, forces in Ukraine said on Friday that they are trying to break Russian forces’ siege of Mariupol and that fighting was raging around the city’s Illich steel works and port.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

Mariupol was previously home to 400,000 people before the war, but has been reduced to rubble in seven weeks of siege and bombardment, with tens of thousands still trapped inside. There is a severe shortage of water, food and medicines in the city.

“The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city,” defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.

“But as of now the Russians haven’t managed to completely capture it,” he told a televised briefing.

Meanwhile, Russian shelling hit a residential area of Ukraine‘s eastern city of Kharkiv on Friday, killing seven people including a small child and wounding 34 others, the regional governor said.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.