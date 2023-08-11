Jump to content

Scuffles break out outside Athens court as arrested Croatian soccer fans testify over deadly attack

Clashes have broken out in front of court buildings in Athens where scores of arrested Croatian soccer supporters were giving evidence following deadly fan violence this week

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 August 2023 13:00
Greece Soccer Fan Death
Clashes broke out in front of court buildings in Athens where scores of arrested Croatian soccer supporters were giving evidence Friday following deadly fan violence this week.

Some 200 fans of AEK Athens gathered outside the court complex, some hurling bottles of water and other objects at police and television crews.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

A Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb was called off Tuesday after scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena.

One AEK fan, 29 year-old Michalis Katsouris, died at the scene from a stab wound, while 10 others were injured.

More than 100 people were arrested — mostly Dinamo fans — and have been charged with murder, membership of a criminal gang and other offenses.

A funeral service for Katsouris was due to be held later Friday at his hometown of Elefsina, 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Athens. Local authorities suspended several public events ahead of the service in a sign of mourning.

Elefsina is one of three European Union towns and cities, along with Timisoara in Romania and Veszprem in Hungary, awarded the status of European Cultural Capital for 2023.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

