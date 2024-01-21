Russian charter flight carrying six passengers goes missing over Afghanistan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Russian chartered flight carrying six people has gone missing from radar screens over Afghanistan following reports by local police of a crash on Saturday night.

Russian aviation authorities confirmed in a statement the plane that went missing was a chartered ambulance plane travelling from India to Moscow via Uzbekistan.

It was a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978, it said.

Russian aviation’s announcement coincides with reports from northern Afghanistan, where police in Badakhshan province stated that a plane crashed late Saturday night, according to a provincial police spokesperson.

India’s civil aviation authority stated that the incident involved a plane crash that was neither a scheduled commercial flight nor an Indian chartered aircraft amid reports that it was an Indian plane.

The Indian authorities said that they are awaiting further details.

More follows