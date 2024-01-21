Jump to content

Russian charter flight carrying six passengers goes missing over Afghanistan

Russian plane bound to Moscow was flying patients from India

Shweta Sharma
Sunday 21 January 2024 08:34
Comments
A the Dassault Falcon 6X during Paris Air Show

(AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian chartered flight carrying six people has gone missing from radar screens over Afghanistan following reports by local police of a crash on Saturday night.

Russian aviation authorities confirmed in a statement the plane that went missing was a chartered ambulance plane travelling from India to Moscow via Uzbekistan.

It was a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978, it said.

Russian aviation’s announcement coincides with reports from northern Afghanistan, where police in Badakhshan province stated that a plane crashed late Saturday night, according to a provincial police spokesperson.

India’s civil aviation authority stated that the incident involved a plane crash that was neither a scheduled commercial flight nor an Indian chartered aircraft amid reports that it was an Indian plane.

The Indian authorities said that they are awaiting further details.

More follows

